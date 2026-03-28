Analyst Sounds Alarm On Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns’ ongoing search for a franchise quarterback shows no sign of ending anytime soon. They are about to hold an open competition for their starting job between someone who hasn’t played in a game in almost two years and someone else who just had one of the worst statistical seasons in recent history.

Whoever emerges from the battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders is unlikely to inspire confidence that better days are around the corner. It could be one of the worst QB situations in the NFL for yet another season.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine has revealed the “panic meter” for the Browns entering the 2026 season, putting it at an 8 out of 10.

“Panic Meter: 8,” Ballentine wrote. “Todd Monken has his work cut out for him. The Browns have a desperate need at quarterback. They’ve done nothing about it thus far this offseason. Sanders posted the second-worst QBR in 20 years as a rookie. Even the biggest of Sanders optimists would have to acknowledge he has a long way to go before being considered the long-term answer. The Browns are scarce on resources to upgrade the position. This isn’t a deep draft class and they were limited on cap space to chase trade or free agency options. There should be panic, but it feels like they’ll be pushing that panic into 2027.”

Cleveland has the worst score among all 32 NFL teams, tied with the Arizona Cardinals and just ahead of the New York Jets, who were given a 7. Interestingly, those are the teams the Browns are likely to be competing with for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and the opportunity to potentially select Arch Manning of Texas.

Right now, it seems to be anyone’s guess who will be taking the Browns’ first snap in Week 1. Watson remains on the roster thanks to his burdensome contract, but some people believe he actually has a chance to regain the starting job after missing all of last season while recovering from an Achilles injury.

Sanders could be given a fair shot by new head coach Monken after being kept on the sidelines by Kevin Stefanski until an injury suffered by Dillon Gabriel forced him into action late last season. Sanders is reportedly working hard this offseason and correcting some of the flaws that led to an uninspiring showing in his seven NFL starts, and he does have significant support in some circles.

No matter how well Watson or Sanders performs, either could be just a placeholder until the Browns find a long-term solution once and for all.

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