Video Shows Deshaun Watson Connecting Passes At Practice

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get the job done vs. the Seattle Seahawks, allowing the game-winning touchdown with little time left on the clock.

It had been a solid outing for Kevin Stefanski’s team overall, with the team fighting its way back from an early two-score deficit, even though P.J. Walker’s turnover woes came back to hurt them again.

That’s why it’s such great news to see that Deshaun Watson is back in practice.

In a video shown by Browns insider Fred Greetham, the QB1 can be spotted throwing passes to wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Watson has been out for the past six weeks.

He missed the games vs. the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks and was only able to play a couple of snaps vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

The Browns have gone 2-2 without him and are currently sitting on a 4-3 record.

And with a date with the Arizona Cardinals up next, it’s hard to think of a better rival to get back on track and shake off the rust.

The Cardinals are still assessing whether to start Kyler Murray under center for the first time this season or roll with rookie quarterback Clayton Tune.

They’ve won just one game all season, and they don’t have a lot of firepower to try and keep up with the Browns’ offense.

Watson has drawn some heavy criticism for his disappointing play and lack of availability since arriving in Cleveland, so every chance to thrive and prove that he’s still good could do wonders for him and his confidence.

