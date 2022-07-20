What Is The Latest On Chris Hubbard Entering Training Camp?

Chris Hubbard played just one game for the Cleveland Browns last season.

He played the opener before missing the next four weeks.

However, it wasn’t until Week Six that the Browns put him on the IR.

Hubbard then had season-ending surgery on what was revealed to be a triceps muscle injury.

Now the offensive tackle is looking to get back onto the field in 2022.

However, after a year away from football while recovering from major surgery, what kind of playing shape is Hubbard in heading into the new campaign?

Status of Hubbard

From all indications, it seems that Hubbard is back to 100% and ready to go for 2022.

Triceps surgery isn’t an easy recovery.

However, there don’t seem to be any reports of him looking slow or showing signs of the muscles still nagging him.

So, assuming he remains healthy the rest of the summer, fans can operate under the assumption that Hubbard is back and fully healthy.

Fitting Back In

Chemistry across the offensive line is paramount for any successful NFL team.

They’re who keep your quarterback and running backs upright and healthy.

They need to be on the same page.

If not, disaster strikes.

In Chicago, for example, Justin Fields is playing with his life each week.

Justin Fields is already one of the best QB’s in the NFL at evading pressure. This play gets blown up almost immediately. But his awareness and agility turn what would be a sack into a 5 yard gain. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/lDSIP0Ud04 — Josh DeLuca (@JoshDeLuca4) June 20, 2022

Then there are situations like Kansas City where even though Patrick Mahomes can move, he often has all day to throw the ball.

This is the play where I knew Patrick Mahomes was going to be special! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yWtEnNQTGm — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) July 19, 2022

So how does Hubbard fit back into the mix in Cleveland?

Hubbard believes the Browns’ offensive line is growing together well over the summer.

“We’re all seasoned together”, Hubbard explained via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “We are marinating together. I feel like once we all marinate over time, we can grill out here on the field. I think that’s the main thing. We mesh well together”.

The camaraderie between the big guys seems to be there.

What about Hubbard’s actual on-field production though?

Depth Chart Positioning

He’s a swing tackle, and with Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin both back, Hubbard likely isn’t starting over either of them.

That’s not to say Hubbard wouldn’t see snaps if healthy.

He’d rotate in, plus, both Wills and Conklin have been banged up in recent history.

Hubbard is an ideal depth candidate for Cleveland considering his flexibility across the line.

“I think especially with the depth, guys that have played and been through adversity, who have seen a lot and done a lot,” Hubbard said per Cleveland.com.

The Browns will be counting on their offensive line depth this season.

It’s something that came back to bite them just one year ago.

Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, two of the mainstays on the offensive front, are now gone.

And, as mentioned, some of the returning guys are prone to the injury bug.

Having quality guys to rotate in at different positions is a blessing for any offensive line coach.

Hubbard, if healthy, gives Cleveland a bit of that luxury. But, he’s no Pro-Bowl caliber guy.