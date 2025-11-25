Young Browns WR Is Making Strong Case For Bigger Role

The Cleveland Browns won another game on Sunday, but there are still plenty of flaws within the offense. Beating the Las Vegas Raiders is a start, but they have plenty of work to do.

With that in mind, team analyst Mac Blank made a case for Gage Larvadain to have a bigger role in the offense. As he showed on X, he’s already made some big plays on special teams, and with many of the Browns’ wide receivers not playing well, they should try to change things up at the position.

“Gage Larvadain once again made plays in the PR game (10.7 season avg). Made two free runners miss & would have had a TD if the Punter didn’t trip him. Only 13 offensive plays logged vs LV. If Jeudy & Tillman want to quit on routes- Corley, Bond, & him need more snaps,” Blank posted on X.

Larvadain Emerging As A Needed Spark

Larvadain has turned plenty of heads since training camp. He initially made the 53-man roster, but was cut to make room for Quinshon Judkins ahead of his debut in Week 2. The Browns then signed him back to the practice squad shortly after.

Special teams have been an issue for this team all year long, but Larvadain has done a much better job since he got the nod. He’s shifty, explosive, and has the lateral quickness and ability to change directions and make defenders miss in the open field.

As for his prowess as a pass-catcher, he still has to work on his hands, but it’s not like this team could do any worse on that side of the field. If anything, Jerry Jeudy’s latest miscue should cost him some playing time, as he’s clearly not the player this team hoped he’d be. Tillman and Bond, on the other hand, need to be more consistent, and perhaps some friendly competition is just what this team needs to spark the passing game.

