Browns’ WR Corps May Have A Sleeper

The Cleveland Browns’ defense continues to be one of the best in the game. The offense, on the other hand, is a different story.

They looked better with Shedeur Sanders at the helm. He was more willing to take some shots down the field and gave them a vertical passing threat.

However, it’s not all on the quarterback. The win over the Las Vegas Raiders gave the fans another painful moment with Jerry Jeudy, who turned a would-be big gain into a head-scratching fumble.

The Browns have struggled with dropped passes, a lack of separation, and overall subpar wide receiver play this season.

With that in mind, team analyst Mac Blank urged them to give Malachi Corley more playing time.

“I’d really love for Malachi Corley to start getting more than two touches a game. Only logged 13 offensive snaps on Sunday for the Browns. CLE is starving for WR help, and he’s a guy thats showing you every week he’ll take advantage of opportunities,” Blank posted on X.

Corley Making The Most Of Limited Opportunities

While the sample size is limited, Corley has seemingly made the most of his touches. Through seven games (two starts), he’s logged five receptions on six targets for 34 yards. He also has five carries for 68 yards, averaging a whopping 13.6 yards per carry.

He’s a crafty player with impressive acceleration and lateral quickness. He can be the type of dual-threat the Browns hoped that Elijah Moore would be: a poor man’s Deebo Samuel.

Corley clearly isn’t the biggest name out there, but it’s not like the Browns have a lot of talent in their wide receiver corps. If anything, they need to play the hardest-working players.

Corley can give them another weapon because of his ability to come out of the backfield, and it certainly won’t hurt to give him more touches.

