Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Todd McShay Makes Eye-Opening Prediction About Shedeur Sanders’ Future

Andrew Elmquist
(Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have some interesting and potentially franchise-altering decisions to make over the next several months. Their entire coaching staff has faced scrutiny all year, and fans and analysts alike have plenty of takes regarding the direction this team should go.

One position that the Browns have struggled to find consistency at for many years is quarterback. It’s no secret that they’ve had a steadily rotating carousel, and while they’re bound to find the right guy eventually, fans are starting to lose patience.

Shedeur Sanders’ first few games as the starter have been encouraging, to say the least, especially his Week 14 performance against the Tennessee Titans. Could this be the option fans were hoping for? Analyst Todd McShay doesn’t, at least, not for the long term.

When asked his thoughts about Sanders’ future in the NFL during the “Triple Option” show, McShay said, “I don’t think it’s in Cleveland. I say that because I’m not convinced that the coaching staff wanted to draft him.”

As McShay mentioned, the Browns’ coaching staff made it abundantly clear with their early-season decisions what they thought about Sanders. They were willing to start a dusty veteran in Joe Flacco over him, and even started fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel before giving him a shot, even though reports out of camp made people believe Sanders was the better player.

If the coaching staff changes, like many believe it could, Sanders could get his chance to shine for this organization for the foreseeable future.

If not, he could find himself in a competition with a new rookie in 2026, or at the very least, a veteran the team brings in to challenge him for the job.

