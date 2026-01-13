Analyst Ranks Browns’ Top Coaching Options

This week is going to be very busy for the Cleveland Browns, as their search for a new head coach will rise to a whole other level. This is the week they will sit down with some notable candidates, interview them, and get an idea of who could lead the team.

There are several men whose names have been tossed around as potential head coaches, but only a few sit above the rest. Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Daryl Ruiter listed multiple candidates and said where they stand in the running for HC. Ruiter believes that John Harbaugh is the top pick for the job, followed by Mike McDaniel, Dan Pitcher, and Nate Scheelhaase.

And while he does think that Cleveland’s defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, has a chance, he doesn’t think the Browns will ultimately promote him.

“John Harbaugh has to be number 1. Mike McDaniel is probably number 2, he’s interviewing today. I think Dan Pitcher and Nate Scheelhaase are absolute serious candidates. So is Jim Schwartz but I don’t think he’s getting the job,” Ruiter said.

With the inclusion of McDaniel, Pitcher, and Scheelhaase, it’s clear that the Browns are definitely targeting a head coach who can improve their lacking offensive game. This is exactly what fans want to hear.

Harbaugh may be the frontrunner, but there is a lot that could get in the way of the Browns signing him. He is the biggest name on the head coaching market, and there are numerous teams trying to sign him. The Browns will have to not only outdo other offers but also present Harbaugh with reasons to be confident about this team.

Schwartz is still in the mix, according to Ruiter, but it doesn’t sound like the Browns will move forward with him. That raises a lot of questions about what’s next for him.

To remain as defensive coordinator, Schwartz will have to get the thumbs-up from whoever is the new head coach. Many coaches come to a new team with a desire to shake up the rest of the staff and fill it with people they have worked with, know, and trust. This power ranking is exciting, but it could change quickly.

Every day brings new information and new possibilities for the Browns and their future.

