Analyst Delivers Bad News To Browns Fans About John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh is used to winning, and he will bring his desire to win to whichever team he signs with as head coach. Among the candidates to give him a job are teams that could be Super Bowl contenders in a short amount of time and others that may need a few more seasons before they are prepared for solid playoff success.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Scott Petrak talked about Harbaugh and the Cleveland Browns, and he threw some cold water on fans who are getting their hopes up. He said that Harbaugh is looking to win as soon as possible, and he isn’t angling to lead a team that is in a transitional period.

In other words, he believes Andrew Berry’s recent statement about the type of coach they are looking for does not fit Harbaugh’s timeline.

“Andrew Berry talked about finding a coach that fits where the Browns are in this transition period. I don’t think that fits with where John Harbaugh is. He’s 63, I’m sure he wants to win right now,” Petrak said.

Harbaugh could bring massive benefits to the Browns, but a few things are working against them. There is still great uncertainty around the quarterback position.

Of course, that could change quickly. Perhaps the Browns offer Harbaugh a great deal and find an answer to their quarterback question, either through the draft or via a trade. But the chances of all that coming together quickly seem unlikely.

If Harbaugh were to take the job in Cleveland, he would have a lot of work ahead of him. It’ll take a ton of work, strategy, and trial and error to turn this team into a Super Bowl contender in a short amount of time.

On top of that, several other teams are vying to get Harbaugh. And some of them are better positioned to give him what he wants right away.

There are, of course, certain things working in the Browns’ favor, but the quest to get Harbaugh is currently filled with roadblocks and challenges that may be too big to overcome.

