Andrew Berry Hints That Browns Could Make Surprise Coaching Move

In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns’ coaching search has already seen some significant twists and turns. It includes familiar faces from inside and outside the organization, under-the-radar candidates, and big-name options that unexpectedly became available.

Of course, the Browns aren’t alone in looking for a new head coach. Multiple teams around the NFL are exploring the market with their own priorities and goals.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry recently acknowledged that competition and hinted that the Browns could make a surprising coaching move based on where they stand right now.

“We’ll be looking for something different than maybe some of the other openings have, based on where they are as a team. And some good coaches will fit us, but they won’t fit the Titans. Some will fit the Giants, and they won’t necessarily fit us. But we’re looking for the right leader and the right partner for our present situation. And I have a lot of confidence that we’ll be able to find that person,” Berry said.

That could explain the Browns’ interesting list of candidates they’ve already interviewed. It includes Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a former Browns assistant.

Cleveland has also interviewed its current coordinators, Jim Schwartz and Tommy Rees. Schwartz is considered a legitimate candidate, while Rees was seen as more of a “courtesy” meeting.

This by no means is an indication that the Browns aren’t interested in the biggest names. They reportedly have reached out to John Harbaugh, who was dismissed by the Baltimore Ravens, and could consider Mike McDaniel, who was let go by the Miami Dolphins. Both of those firings came after the Browns parted with Kevin Stefanski the day after the season ended.

Cleveland has also requested an interview with Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Some lesser-known assistants who reportedly could be considered are Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke and Detroit Lions passing game coordinator David Shaw.

This is Berry’s first time leading an NFL coaching search, and there are some concerns about his ability to be successful. It may be encouraging that he seems to be casting a wide net and looking at candidates who may be unfamiliar to casual fans, but he also might be complicating matters unnecessarily with Harbaugh available.

On the other hand, he may wisely be formulating a backup plan if a top target chooses to join a different organization.

