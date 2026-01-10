Dianna Russini Shares New Update On Browns’ Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns had an idea of what to expect when they started their coaching search after firing Kevin Stefanski. Then, a surprising move elsewhere may have changed its course.

The Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. That put the Super Bowl champion at the top of the list of available candidates around the NFL.

Now, according to insider Dianna Russini, the Browns are trying to schedule an interview with Harbaugh.

“You can officially add the Cleveland Browns to the list of teams that have reached out to John Harbaugh to set up an interview for their open head coach position, per source,” Russini wrote on X.

Harbaugh was reported to have an interest in the Browns’ job shortly after being let go by the Ravens. It was an unexpected development that shook up the AFC North and the league as a whole.

Harbaugh is seen as a leading candidate for some of the other head coaching openings in the NFL, a list that includes the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. Ironically, Stefanski is a contender for some of those jobs, and he is meeting with the Tennessee Titans as well.

With several interviews already complete, the Browns are well into the process of finding Stefanski’s replacement. It includes Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who worked under Harbaugh for three seasons, as well as current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

The Browns have also requested to interview Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. In addition, Cleveland could pursue former Miami head coach Mike McDaniel.

This is the first time Browns general manager Andrew Berry has led an NFL coaching search, and some critics are concerned he may not be up to the task. It will be up to him and the Browns to impress Harbaugh as much as he will have to impress the Cleveland decision-makers.

Though Harbaugh’s reported demands may be more than the Browns are willing to satisfy, the fact that they are ready to interview him shows that they believe he would be willing to join the organization.

