Bernie Kosar Shares Concerning Health Update

The Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They’re five-point underdogs at the time of writing, but they’ll try to keep the momentum going after winning their third game of the season last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Notably, they will have someone rooting for them afar. They might be a little more motivated to get the job done, knowing that Bernie Kosar is pulling for them from the hospital.

The legendary quarterback just shared a video on social media.

He’s back in the hospital, and while he claimed that he’s trying to stay positive, it’s obviously something to keep an eye on.

“Trying to stay positive, but obviously a little bummed. Let’s have a winning day. You matter. Go Browns,” Kosar said.

Bernie is back in the hospital right now. He is keeping the vibes positive as always for gameday tho. We are all behind you @BernieKosarQB !!#UMatter pic.twitter.com/DAjqoCMl34 — McNeil (@REFLOG18) November 30, 2025

Kosar Staying Positive After Liver Transplant

Kosar just underwent a liver transplant last season. He was discharged from the hospital shortly after, which was a positive sign, all things considered, but the fact that he’s back there so quickly is concerning.

The former Super Bowl champion has been dealing with liver failure for years. He finally got a transplant from a young Browns fan who passed away recently. He’s also dealing with Parkinson’s disease.

Even so, Kosar has never allowed any of that to break his spirit. He’s always stayed positive, active, and has tried to carry on a normal life just like everybody else.

Hopefully, this will only be a routine check-up and not much more. He’s one of the most beloved and respected members of the Cleveland sports community, and he has thousands of people pulling for him and wishing him a long and healthy life.

