Browns Achieve A Feat Only Three Teams Have Matched

For years, many Cleveland Browns fans criticized Andrew Berry’s decisions in the NFL Draft. He had missed on many NFL prospects, and while some of that had to do with not having valuable picks because of the Deshaun Watson trade, it was still frustrating to watch other teams land diamonds in the rough.

Fast forward to today, and the narrative has been quite different. Berry and the Browns have struck gold with this rookie class, and it looks like they’ve found multiple foundational pieces for this roster.

To put it in context, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press shared a rather wild stat about this Browns’ rookie class. They’ve been so good that they’re leading the team in all major offensive categories.

Dillon Gabriel is leading the team in yards passing, all while TE Harold Fannin Jr. and RB Quinshon Judkins are doing the same in terms of receiving and rushing, respectively.

They’re just the fourth team in NFL history to have rookies lead them in all three in the same season, joining the 2021 New York Jets, 2012 Browns, and 1968 Buffalo Bills.

Browns leader in yards passing (Dillon Gabriel), rushing (Quinshon Judkins) and receiving (Harold Fannin) are all rookies. Per @sportradar, only teams since 1950 to have rookies lead in all 3 in same season:

2021 Jets: Zach Wilson, Michael Carter, Elijah Moore

2012 Browns:… — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 26, 2025

Browns’ Rookie Class Showing Real Star Power

Gabriel has already lost his starting job to Shedeur Sanders, but if Sanders struggles, Kevin Stefanski might not hesitate to give him another look. Even if that’s the case, he doesn’t look like a long-term solution for this team.

Fannin and Judkins, on the other hand, look like two superstars in the making. The same goes for LB Carson Schwesinger and DT Mason Graham, and even undrafted free agents like Adin Huntington and Gage Larvadain look like players who can contribute for years to come.

It took him longer than expected, but Berry finally found some stars in the NFL Draft.

