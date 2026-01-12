Browns Analyst Says One Person Will Ultimately Make John Harbaugh Decision

The Cleveland Browns have to make sure that whoever they bring in to replace Kevin Stefanski is the right guy. Not just the right guy for the roster but also for the organization.

With all the recent reports about John Harbaugh’s interest in the Browns, owner Jimmy Haslam will likely make the final call on it. At least, that’s how Aaron Goldhammer feels.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned analyst claimed that the decision will be Haslam’s to make.

“This is not Andrew Berry’s decision, this is going to come down to Jimmy Haslam,” Goldhammer said.

"This is not Andrew Berry's decision, this is going to come down to Jimmy Haslam," – @HammerNation19 on the Browns and John Harbaugh having mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/RJVmno1y10 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 12, 2026

Of course, there are plenty of reasons to be interested in Harbaugh. For starters, he’s more than familiar with the AFC North division, after leading the Baltimore Ravens for more than two decades. He’d certainly like to have an opportunity to torment his former team and get back at them twice a year at the very least.

He admittedly grew up rooting for the Browns, and heading to Cleveland would be a homecoming of sorts. He’s also a proven winner, with 11 double-digit-win seasons in his coaching career.

That being said, there are also some things to consider. For starters, he’d probably want to hire his entire coaching staff, meaning that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz would probably be on his way out.

More than that, Harbaugh isn’t a defensive or offensive specialist. And while some may argue that he’s a culture-builder, there were multiple reports about the Ravens’ locker room growing tired of him.

Also, he struggled in the post-Joe Flacco/pre-Lamar Jackson era, so he might be a bit of a byproduct of his quarterbacks. Last but not least, there’s a reason why the Ravens let him go in the first place.

He’s blown more double-digit leads in the NFL since he took the reins of the Ravens in 2008 (26).

NEXT:

Browns Will Interview Recently Fired Coach Today