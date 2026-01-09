Browns Announce They Are Interviewing NFC Defensive Coordinator Today

The Browns continue to widen their head coaching search, and Friday brought another clear signal about the direction they are willing to explore. This process has not been limited to one side of the ball, one background, or one type of résumé. Instead, the Browns appear focused on learning as much as possible about different leadership profiles as they work toward their next long-term decision.

That approach was reinforced when the Browns officially announced they are interviewing Aden Durde, the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, for their head coaching opening. As Mary Kay Cabot noted, interviews with current NFL assistants remain virtual until after the divisional round, making this an early-stage evaluation rather than a final step.

“#Browns announce they’re interviewing #Seahawks DC Aden Durde for their HC job today. (Interviews with current #NFL coaches are virtual until Jan. 19 after the divisional round,” Cabot wrote.

Durde is not a household name for most fans. His path to this point is unconventional by NFL standards, and that alone makes him worth a deeper look. A native of England, Durde entered the league through the NFL International Player Pathway program before transitioning into coaching. He has since worked his way up through multiple organizations, earning a reputation as a detail-oriented teacher and a strong communicator.

With Seattle, Durde has been heavily involved in shaping a defense that blends aggressiveness with adaptability. The Browns are not short on defensive stars. The question is whether the next head coach can maximize that unit while also commanding the locker room as a whole.

The Browns have spoken with experienced former head coaches, rising offensive minds, and now defensive coordinators with unique backgrounds. It suggests the front office is not locked into a single type.

Durde may ultimately be a long shot. Many first-time head coaching interviews are about information gathering and future relationships. Still, the fact that the Browns are taking time to speak with him tells you something. They are not just chasing headlines or familiar names. They are doing real homework.

As this search continues, interviews like this one help paint a clearer picture. The Browns are casting a wide net, and every conversation brings them one step closer to defining exactly what they want their next era to look like.

