Browns Are Interviewing A Familar Coaching Candidate Today

The Cleveland Browns are wasting no time in their search for a new head coach. Interviews are being held, with others scheduled and requests for future meetings being made.

They are about to hold their fifth interview of the process. In addition to internal candidates Jim Schwartz and Tommy Rees, Cleveland will talk to a former member of the organization.

The Browns are interviewing a familiar coaching candidate, speaking with former offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“We will interview Ravens OC Todd Monken for our head coach opening today,” the Browns wrote on X.

Monken was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in the 2019 season under head coach Freddie Kitchens. That staff lasted just one season before Kevin Stefanski was hired.

This season was Monken’s third as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens under head coach John Harbaugh. In a move that surprised many, the Ravens fired Harbaugh, causing a huge shakeup in the AFC North.

Cleveland also has interviewed Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde. Interestingly, none of these outside candidates were mentioned among the first group of contenders when Stefanski was fired the day after the season ended.

That could be because some of the other top names are involved in the NFL playoffs. Durde was available because the Seahawks, as the No. 1 seed in the NFC do not play this week, while Monken and Pitcher are not involved in the postseason.

The Browns reportedly have requested an interview with Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who was named as an early frontrunner. The Chargers face the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card Round this weekend.

Monken has been the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the offensive coordinator when the University of Georgia won back-to-back national championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Harbaugh reportedly has an interest in the Browns’ job as well, but he has said he will not begin interviewing with teams until next week. He is widely seen as the top candidate available, but as such, his demands may be too steep for Cleveland to satisfy.

That could lead the Browns to someone like Monken, an accomplished top assistant who would be getting his first NFL head coaching job.

