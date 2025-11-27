Browns Are Suffering Long Drought Of Thanksgiving Football Absence

The Cleveland Browns used to be one of the best teams in professional football, but it has been decades since that’s been the case.

That’s why the league may not consider this team a must-watch club. And with a small market in comparison to other franchises, they don’t seem to be too interested in having them play in primetime games.

Considering that, it’s not much of a surprise to see that they didn’t get the nod for a Thanksgiving game – again.

As pointed out by Cade Cracas on X, the last time that it happened was 1989.

The Browns lost to the Lions 13-10, with the team doing all of its scoring in the second quarter when Matt Bahr connected on a 35-yard field goal and Barry Redden scored on a 38-yard touchdown run.

“The Cleveland Browns have NOT played on Thanksgiving since 1989. That marks the 36th consecutive season the #DawgPound has been able to enjoy Thanksgiving without heartbreak,” Cracas posted on X.

Sanders Could Bring the Browns Back To Thanksgiving Spotlight

It’s crazy to think that there’s an entire generation of Browns fans who have never watched the team play on Thanksgiving. Then again, it’s probably for the best. No one wants to have their Thanksgiving dinner spoiled by watching their favorite team lose, which has probably been the case with hundreds of thousands of Detroit Lions fans throughout the years.

Still, the Browns have become a major talking point in the NFL and sports circles this year. That’s the type of thing that happens when you get someone like Shedeur Sanders.

And while not all the attention can be positive, he’s drawn plenty of viewers to watch the Browns and keep tabs on the organization.

So, if he’s able to hold on to the starting job for years to come and become a star, perhaps he’ll finally make the NFL give the Browns a Thanksgiving game again.

