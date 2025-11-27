Deion Sanders Opens Up About Shedeur’s Debut

The Cleveland Browns had a new quarterback under center last week. If that sounds like a familiar sentence, it’s because it is.

Shedeur Sanders will look to put an end to the Browns’ decades-long curse and establish himself as the team’s long-time quarterback. He got off to a strong start, taking down the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

With that in mind, PEOPLE Magazine reached out to his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, to gather his thoughts on the matter.

While it was a bit odd for him at first, he was still happy with the way things went down.

“I’ve never seen him play without me coaching him, so that was strange,” Sanders admitted. “But it was good, and it was healthy, because I was just in straight dad mode. I wasn’t in coach mode and I loved that I was able to see him gain the first victory.”

Sanders Shows Promise Despite Rookie Growing Pains

The bulk of Sanders’ production came on two big plays, one of which was a screen pass that turned into a 66-yard touchdown, and the other was a long 52-yard pass to Isaiah Bond.

That being said, we’re talking about a rookie making his first career start after finally getting some reps with the first team. He’s going to make mistakes, and it’s up to the coaching staff and to the team to let him grow through them.

Also, it’s undeniable that Sanders has brought a different type of energy to the team. The team seems galvanized by it, and while it will also come with plenty of unwanted attention, any spark is more than welcome.

Whether Sanders will be the franchise’s savior, as expected, remains to be seen.

One thing’s for sure, though, he seems to have a higher floor and ceiling than his predecessor.

