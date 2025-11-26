Browns Coach Is Rumored To Land Big College Job

The Cleveland Browns replaced Ken Dorsey at the end of last season with an internal coach. They promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator, but Kevin Stefanski was in charge of playcalling for most of the season.

Rees has now taken those duties, but judging by the latest reports, that might not last long. If anything, he may not be in Cleveland for much longer.

According to a report by Ken Carman, the Browns’ offensive coordinator is a leading candidate to return to college.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he revealed that Rees is the odds-on favorite to coach UCLA.

“According to three Vegas books out there, the leader in the clubhouse, the odds leader for the UCLA head coaching job is Tommy Rees. If you’re Tommy Rees, I don’t know what your obligation is. If you’re Tommy Rees, you’re not staying for another month with the Cleveland Browns. I like this setup for the Browns. I like this setup for Shedeur. Tommy Rees has worked with QBs, I think there is somewhat of a rapport between he and Shedeur,” Carman said.

🚨"I like this setup for the Browns. I like this setup for Shedeur. Tommy Rees has worked with QBs, I think there is somewhat of a rapport between he and Shedeur."@KenCarman on Tommy Rees being the odds on favorite to take the UCLA HC opening, but hoping he stays with #Browns⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qVpQ8InkfU — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 26, 2025

Rees Emerges As Leading Candidate To Take Over UCLA Football Program

This isn’t the first time that Rees’ name has been mentioned as a potential college head coaching candidate. He was even reportedly in the mix to take the reins from Nick Saban at Alabama when he shockingly retired.

He was also mentioned as a replacement for Kalen DeBoer earlier in the season. Now, the former Notre Dame offensive coordinator is reportedly leading the pack to replace DeShaun Foster as the main guy for the Bruins.

Despite being just 33 years old, Rees has already made a name for himself in coaching circles. He also has some ties to the program, as his father, Bill Rees, was an assistant for two decades at UCLA.

The Browns might not make the playoffs, and the Bruins aren’t going to play in any bowl, so there should be more than enough time for both parties to come to an agreement

Otherwise, the Bruins could potentially turn to Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White, the second-leading candidate in this race.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Is Struggling Mightily With New Team