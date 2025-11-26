Former Browns Player Is Struggling Mightily With New Team

The Cleveland Browns made a rather surprising trade during the season. While they were always expected to explore the trade market for Greg Newsome II, not many people saw them swapping him for Tyson Campbell.

Fast forward to today, and that has looked like a master move by GM Andrew Berry. Campbell has been much better in Cleveland, and Newsome hasn’t been much of a factor with his new team.

Newsome got off to the worst start possible on the first snap of his Jaguars career when he gave up a 61-yard touchdown, and things have not appeared to have gotten much better for him.

As pointed out by Jacksonville Jaguars insider Ryan O’Halloran on X, Newsome didn’t even close out the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He didn’t play on defense after the first quarter. He did pop up on the injury report, but still started and played special teams.

“#Jaguars CB Greg Newsome didn’t play defense after the first quarter due to coach’s decision. He was on injury report, but started the game and later played special teams,” O’Halloran said.

Newsome’s Snap Count Drops, Raising Questions Ahead of Free Agency

The Cardinals turned to backup Christian Braswell for the second half of the game. Newsome finished the game with just 27 snaps, the third-fewest of his Jaguars career since his debut. Braswell, on the other hand, played 67 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Newsome had played in over 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in Weeks 9 and 10. His playing time then fell to 13 percent and 32 percent of the snaps in the ensuing weeks.

He was playing arguably the best football of his career at the beginning of the season, but given his history in the league, it was hard to believe that was sustainable.

He’s now about to become a free agent, and he may not be doing himself any favors with his recent performances.

