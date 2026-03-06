Analyst Names ‘Worst Case Scenario’ For Browns In 2026

At this point in the NFL offseason, every team has its reasons for being optimistic about the upcoming campaign. The Cleveland Browns may have more than most, with a new head coach drawing relatively positive reviews so far and a young roster that shows star quality at multiple positions.

However, there is a very large reason for pessimism as well. The Browns’ quarterback situation remains unsettled, and how they address it will likely determine how this season is perceived.

The organization has to decide if it should move forward with a new quarterback, try again with Deshaun Watson, or commit to Shedeur Sanders for at least another year. It will be the most critical decision of Todd Monken’s first season as head coach.

Analyst Ken Carman recently named his “worst case scenario” for the Browns in 2026, and that would be having a mediocre season with a veteran quarterback.

“I’m not punting on 2026. I don’t want to tank 2026. I don’t want to be in a purgatory, though, getting ready for 2027. The only way that I find myself in a purgatory if they win seven to eight games is with Kyler Murray or Deshaun Watson. If you won seven to eight games with Shedeur Sanders, I don’t think I’d feel that way. You win seven or eight games with this team, I think you’ve made some progress,” Carman said.

"I'm not punting on 2026, I don't want to be in a purgatory though getting ready for 2027… The only way I find myself in a purgatory if they win 7-8 games is with… Kyler Murray or Deshaun Watson." 🚨@KenCarman tells @RuiterWrongFAN the worst case scenario for the Browns in…

Murray is being released by the Arizona Cardinals, and he could be somewhat attractive as a low-cost veteran option with upside. However, if that doesn’t work out, the Browns would be starting over from scratch again in 2027, likely without knowing if Sanders can ever become a viable starter.

Watson may be heading into his final season with Cleveland after a disastrous tenure to date since his arrival in 2022. If they turn to him as their starter again, anything short of a playoff berth would keep them in limbo, especially with regard to Watson’s contract situation.

The Browns could take another path, with Anthony Richardson having requested a trade away from the Indianapolis Colts and Malik Willis available as a free agent. Both could be seen as having much more upside than Sanders does, and at their ages, could turn out to be a long-term solution if they play up to their ceilings.

However, they also come with their own set of risks, so the Browns may decide to just give Sanders a full chance in 2026, hope for the best, and, if it falls short, start completely from scratch in 2027.

