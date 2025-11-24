Browns Defender Emerging As One Of NFL’s Best Bargains

When Maliek Collins signed a two-year $20 million contract with the Browns this past offseason, it wasn’t considered an impact signing, but was viewed by many to be a solid acquisition and more for depth purposes. Although Collins had shown glimpses of his potential since being drafted in the third round in 2016, he had never recorded more than five sacks in a season and seemed to have reached his ceiling entering his tenth year in the league.

But the traits the Browns did like about Collins were his consistency, reliability, and his experience in which he would bring to their defensive line.

Fast forward to today, and the contract he signed this past offseason is looking like one of the best bargains in all of football.

Collins is having a career year, and he now has 6.5 sacks on the season after adding another 2.5 in the win over the Raiders on Sunday.

“Sack No. 5 for Browns DT Maliek Collins, tying a single-season career high. It’s not getting much notice because of Cleveland’s record, but he’s been one of the more underrated free agent signings this season,” Daniel Oyefusi wrote.

Collins’ Breakout Season Is Elevating The Browns’ Defense

When the Browns signed Collins in March, they had just released Dalvin Tomlinson, and there were major questions about Mike Hall Jr.’s return from injury. Collins seemed like a good fit for DC Jim Schwartz’s aggressive and attacking style scheme, but nobody could have seen the type of production coming that he is putting up this year.

While general manager Andrew Berry has had some questionable free signings in the past, Collins is looking like one of his best.

With the addition of Mason Graham, the Browns’ improved defensive line is allowing Myles Garrett to put up historic numbers. While Garrett will be drawing all the headlines in the upcoming weeks while he chases NFL history to break the all-time sack record, its perhaps the offseason signing of Collins that made it all possible.

