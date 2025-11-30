Browns Defender Making A Huge Impact Without The Spotlight

The Cleveland Browns likely have the best front seven in football right now. Jim Schwartz’s defense has kept the team competitive, even when the offense has struggled this season.

Most of the attention goes to Myles Garrett, and rightfully so. He has been dominant this season, but he is not the only player making a difference on this defense.

There is an unsung hero on the defensive line creating opportunities for Garrett to shine, yet he does not get nearly enough credit.

That player is Maliek Collins, who has quietly been a force this season, as highlighted by Dan Murphy on X.

Per his numbers, he’s leading all defensive tackles in sacks (6.5).

“2025 NFL DT sack leaders:

1. Maliek Collins ( @SavageSevv) 6.5

2t. Brandon Dorlus 6.0

2t. Byron Murphy 6.0”

Collins Is Having A Career-Year

Maliek Collins is playing at a Pro Bowl level and has helped defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz take this defense to a whole new level this year.

Signed to a two-year twenty million dollar deal this past offseason, Collins may be the best bargain in the league at his position.

The Browns also added Mason Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft. While his numbers may not stand out, he’s been getting better as the season has progressed.

Graham has been wreaking havoc in the interior, shutting down blockers and creating opportunities for everyone around him. He has also made progress as a pass rusher in his first year and is only going to get better.

Myles Garrett has already set a new career high with eighteen sacks, benefiting from this powerful duo on the defensive line.

The story over the Browns’ final six games will be about Myles Garrett chasing the NFL’s sack record, but Collins’ play cannot be ignored as a key factor for Garrett’s historic chase.

