Browns Defender Ranked Among Top 2026 Free Agents

While the Cleveland Browns struggle to hire a new head coach, they may find it almost equally as difficult to retain some of their key players this offseason. On a team with so many needs, it would be problematic to lose some productive contributors and then have to find replacements for them as well.

Even though the Browns are coming off back-to-back woeful seasons, they do have players who would interest other teams around the NFL. In fact, Pro Football Focus believes they have one of the best potential finds on the market.

Browns defender Devin Bush has been ranked among the top 2026 free agents, with the linebacker listed at No. 8 out of 250.

“Bush produced just one 60.0-plus PFF grade from 2019 through 2023, but he has broken out over his two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He finished the 2025 season with an 87.6 PFF grade that ranked fourth among all linebackers, and his three interceptions tied for third at the position,” PFF.com wrote.

Ironically, Bush came to the Browns as a free agent in 2024 and re-signed with them as one this past offseason. The No. 10 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft, he played four seasons for the AFC North rival before beginning his free agent journey with one season with the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2025 with Cleveland, he set career highs with 17 starts, 125 combined tackles, 62 assisted tackles, and three interceptions. He returned two of those for touchdowns, including a 97-yard score in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bush teamed with Carson Schwesinger to give the Browns a formidable duo in the absence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who missed the entire season with a career-threatening neck injury. With Bush by his side, Schwesinger emerged as the clear favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

So, losing Bush would not only deprive the Browns of his production, but it could also have an effect on Schwesinger’s as well. However, they may not be able to meet an asking price that reportedly could reach up to $10 million per season.

With defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in line to become Cleveland’s next head coach, he likely would want as many of his players to return as possible to help ease any transition into that new role.

