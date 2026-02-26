Browns Linked To Pro Bowl Guard In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns seem dedicated to improving their offense next season, but it remains to be seen how they make that happen. They have numerous ways to bolster the offensive line, and they now have some pretty major gaps to fill.

Writing for NFL.com, Nick Shook said the Browns should consider free agent Isaac Seumalo, the 32-year-old guard who has spent the last three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Shook, Seumalo could bridge the gap in Cleveland with his years of experience that can greatly impact and influence the young players who will be the future of the team.

“Multiple veterans have posted public goodbyes to Cleveland, including tight end David Njoku and guard Wyatt Teller, and of the Browns’ five offensive line starters from 2025, only one is under contract (left tackle Dawand Jones, who is far from a proven commodity). This situation is begging for a veteran to bridge the gap between 2026 and the future. Enter Seumalo, a 32-year-old guard who would likely cost less than what Teller earned in 2025 and can be counted on to provide quality play along the interior. Whomever the Browns turn to at center (Luke Wypler is on the roster but also isn’t close to a guaranteed producer) will need help from the two guard spots, so bringing in a proven veteran makes sense. It will be up to GM Andrew Berry to figure out how to fit such a solution into the cap,” Shook wrote.

As if the Browns weren’t already eyeing a revamp of their offense, they are now being forced to find new talent because most of their offensive line are free agents. On top of that, some of the players they do have – such as Dawand Jones – have a troubling history with injuries.

Signing a free agent like Seumalo would help the Browns gain an inexpensive vet who could serve as a mentor. The fact that he wouldn’t come with a huge salary would greatly help their cap space situation.

Seumalo is a Super Bowl champion (he started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles) and just earned his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2024. He started in all 14 of his games last season.

