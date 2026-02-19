Devin Bush Linked To Big NFC Move In Free Agency

With the NFL season officially over, all eyes are on free agency, and fans are curious to see where some of the biggest names in the league go. One player to pay close attention to is Devin Bush, who spent his last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

After adding new life to his career, Bush is ready to move on, and several teams are contemplating signing him. Writing for PFF, Mason Cameron said that the Washington Commanders should be one of the teams in the mix for Bush.

With big questions surrounding Bobby Wagner, Bush could be the perfect replacement, coming with the right amount of experience and two solid seasons under his belt, thanks to his productive stay in Cleveland.

“With Bobby Wagner’s contract set to expire, the Commanders may be in the market for a new defensive centerpiece. While Washington could re-sign Wagner, the front office may be aiming to get younger on defense, and Bush would profile as a strong option to replace the veteran. Bush revitalized his career in Cleveland. He took on an increased role in 2025 and posted a career-best 87.6 PFF overall grade, third best among qualifying linebackers this season. Like Wagner, Bush is a high-caliber run defender, having earned an 85.0-plus PFF run-defense grade each of the past two seasons. But Bush may be an improvement in coverage, where he produced a career-best 80.4 PFF coverage grade this past season,” Cameron wrote.

Bush started in 10 of the 16 games he played in 2024, earning 76 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and a sack. In 2025, he was rewarded for his hard work by starting in all 17 regular-season games.

During his two years with the Browns, Bush has shown that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. The Browns would love to keep his level of talent, but he is going to walk as the team attempts to adjust and improve its defense in the absence of exciting defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Bush is a prime free agent, and he used these last two seasons wisely. He improved his game and, as a result, raised his market value. If the Commanders are truly ready to move on from Wagner, he’d probably have to pay handsomely for Bush.

But they wouldn’t be the only team intent on securing his skills.

