Jets Sign Former Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns are heading into this offseason with the expressed goal of finding a quarterback. But as of now, they are losing one.

After spending time with the Browns the past two seasons, Bailey Zappe is moving on to another team that is also in dire need of a QB. Perhaps he feels he has a better chance of playing time there.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets are signing the former Browns QB.

“Veteran QB Bailey Zappe is signing a futures deal with the Jets, per source,” Pelissero posted on X.

Veteran QB Bailey Zappe is signing a futures deal with the Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/xVrX6oIrko — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2026

Zappe joined the Browns’ practice squad after Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles during the 2024 season. He started in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, and completed 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

That was his only regular-season appearance for Cleveland. After leaving to rejoin the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, he was waived and came back to Cleveland’s practice squad near the end of the 2025 preseason, days after Kenny Pickett was traded away to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Though Zappe did not get into a game, he was active for Cleveland in Week 8, backing up Dillon Gabriel while Shedeur Sanders was sidelined with what was said to be an injured back. After Gabriel was injured in Week 11, Sanders became the starter, and Zappe was his backup in Week 12 and in Week 17, when Gabriel was again unavailable.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Zappe played 14 games for them over two seasons, including six starts in 2023. He completed 63.2 percent of his passes and had 11 TDs with 12 interceptions.

The Jets almost certainly will be looking to select a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns also were thought to be in the market for a QB in this year’s draft, but their position at No. 6 in the first round could make landing one more difficult.

So, Cleveland could look to a trade or a free agent to add a veteran presence behind Sanders and Gabriel, with Zappe no longer on board.

NEXT:

A New Betting Favorite Has Emerged To Be Next Browns Coach