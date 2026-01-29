Analyst Pushes Back On Todd Monken Criticism

When the Cleveland Browns announced that Todd Monken would be their new head coach, the choice was met with plenty of pushback, questions, and concerns. Although there are those who feel that Monken is coming to Cleveland with the right sort of experience and know-how, others believe that he simply does not fit the bill.

Lance Reisland has heard the response from fans and shared his opinion about it on social media. In a lengthy post, he told people to take issue with the team and its bungled rollout of a new head coach, rather than with Monken himself.

Reisland claimed that Monken is a suitable coach with a solid track record. He doesn’t feel he is worthy of disdain or so much criticism.

He does, however, feel that the Browns didn’t handle the search for a new coach well.

“I think some of the anger toward Todd Monken is misplaced. If you think he is a bad coach, I would push back hard on that. His track record says the opposite. He builds real game plans, he finds matchups, and he has consistently put stress on good defenses. That does not happen by accident. Todd Monken did not hire himself. He took a job and now has to coach football. That is what he does, and he has done it well at multiple stops. So before we label him as a bad coach, let’s at least give him a chance to show what he can do. Judge him on his work, not on how the Browns rolled out the hire. The criticism belongs with the process, not the coach,” Reisland posted on X.

At times, it felt like Cleveland wanted someone older and proven. Then they were seeking a fresh new face to lead them. In the end, they went with Monken, someone who has been in the NFL for years but has yet to be a head coach.

For most people, the problem is that they simply do not trust the Browns’ front office and ownership. Therefore, any concerns they have about Monken are multiplied because of their concerns with Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry.

Reisland may be right, and Monken could be a good choice for this team. He certainly has made an impression on multiple teams since entering the league. However, his hiring has made some fans more on edge, not less.

Regardless of the reasons, this move did not ease their worries.

