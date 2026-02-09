Browns Have Requested To Interview Panthers Coach

The Cleveland Browns seem to be taking the same methodical approach to filling their vacant defensive coordinator position as they did when they were looking for a head coach. That search led to Todd Monken being hired to replace Kevin Stefanski, and now he is looking for someone to replace Jim Schwartz.

With several internal candidates in the mix and one assistant from outside the organization reportedly emerging as a top contender, Cleveland continues to schedule interviews. With Los Angeles Rams assistant Aubrey Pleasant already set for a meeting, the Browns are also looking at another NFC team.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have requested to interview Carolina Panthers defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley.

“Browns have requested to interview Panthers defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley for their defensive coordinator job, per source. Cooley was requested by Jacksonville last cycle as well,” Fowler posted on X.

"Browns have requested to interview Panthers defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley for their defensive coordinator job, per source. Cooley was requested by Jacksonville last cycle as well," Fowler posted on X.

Cooley has coached the Panthers for the past three seasons. Interestingly, his NFL coaching debut came on the Rams’ defensive staff, which included Pleasant during the 2020 season. He went on to win the Super Bowl with Los Angeles in the 2021 campaign.

The Browns need a new defensive coordinator after Schwartz resigned in the aftermath of being passed over for the head coaching position. It is a vital role to fill, as Cleveland has to be careful that its highly ranked defense does not take a step back while it looks to improve its offense.

Monken has filled out a good portion of his offensive staff since being hired. That includes bringing new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and offensive line coach George Warhop with him to Cleveland from his time as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator.

Other candidates to fill the defensive coordinator position include Houston Texans defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin, who reportedly has already discussed the job with Monken. Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, linebackers coach Jason Tarver, cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch, and defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire have been identified as the internal candidates from Schwartz’s staff.

Though one of them may ease the transition somewhat, Monken may be looking outside the organization to establish a clean break from the previous regime.

