Browns Set To Interview Rams Coach For DC Opening Today

The Cleveland Browns failed to land a new head coach from one NFL team, but they may be able to add a new defensive coordinator from that staff. The search to replace Jim Schwartz has taken them back to the Los Angeles Rams.

After the Browns chose not to hire Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to replace Kevin Stefanski, they hired Todd Monken instead. In the process, they passed over Schwartz as their new head coach, which led to his angry resignation.

Now, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns reportedly are set to interview Rams assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant for that defensive coordinator opening.

“Rams assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant will speak to the Browns today about their open defensive coordinator job, per source,” Fowler posted on X.

To continue the connection, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula declined to interview for the Browns head coaching position that was ultimately filled by Monken. Now, in turn, Shula may have to interview someone for a key role on his staff.

That is how the NFL works, with assistant coaches moving from one job to the next on their way up the ladder. For his part, Monken spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens and has since filled out his staff on the Browns with several colleagues from there, including new Cleveland OC Travis Switzer.

Pleasant started his NFL career as an intern for the Browns in 2013, which was Rob Chudzinski’s only season as head coach. The 38-year-old has been on Sean McVay’s staff in Los Angeles for the past three seasons. A former college defensive back, he has also worked for the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and the Washington Commanders franchise.

The Browns could be closing in on choosing Schwartz’s replacement. Houston Texans assistant Cory Undlin has emerged as a top contender, and current Browns assistants Jason Tarver, Ephraim Banda, Brandon Lynch, and Jacques Cesaire have been identified as internal candidates.

Naming a new defensive coordinator soon should give the hire time to fill out his staff and start identifying players for free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.

