Browns Rookie Is Sparking League-Wide Attention

The Cleveland Browns found a true star in the making in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the first pick of the second round in the 2025 NFL Draft, their decision to take Carson Schwesinger might be a turning point in franchise history.

The rookie linebacker has looked like a veteran among his peers, and he’s the type of player who should carry the green dot on his helmet for years to come.

That’s why talking about him as this year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year might not be nearly enough right now.

With that in mind, NFL Draft Files had some major praise for him and believes he is a special rookie.

“Carson Schwesinger looks like a future All-Pro week after week,” via NFL Draft Files.

"Carson Schwesinger looks like a future All-Pro week after week," via NFL Draft Files.

Schwesinger Quickly Becoming A Defensive Cornerstone

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with that statement. Through 11 games, the rookie out of UCLA has logged a Pro Football Focus grade of 69.1, which is stellar for a first-year player.

He’s logged a combined 96 tackles (44 solo), nine tackles for loss, five QB hits, and 1.5 sacks. He’s also picked off a couple of passes.

The Browns needed someone to make up for the loss of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The talented linebacker may never be cleared to return to the field after sustaining a gruesome neck injury. Now, it seems like they have found much more than just a replacement.

Schwesinger has already drawn comparisons to stars like Luke Kuechly. His instincts and work ethic are only topped by his hard-hitting style, and he’s emerging as the type of player who can be a team’s defensive anchor for well over a decade if he stays healthy.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz recently gave Schwesinger the ultimate compliment, saying he’s already doing things that took Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis three years to learn.

