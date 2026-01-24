Browns Trending The Wrong Way In Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns were among the first teams to move on from their head coach, firing Kevin Stefanski the day after their season ended. However, despite getting that jump on the field, the Browns have yet to hire a replacement, with their search about to enter its third week.

Since then, head coaches around the NFL have been fired and already landed elsewhere, including Stefanski, John Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel, who chose to go back to being an offensive coordinator rather than remain a candidate with the Browns. Though it seems like Cleveland has a possible solution in mind, it does not bode well right now.

Analyst Jared Dubin recently said that the Browns are trending the wrong way in their coaching search, but that they can turn that around very quickly just by making a decision.

“Loser: Cleveland Browns (so far). There is still a chance the Browns can land the plane here, and this designation could change if they make a home-run hire. (We’ll switch them from loser to winner if and when they do.) For now, though, they belong here. Cleveland fired Kevin Stefanski, and he immediately landed another — and probably more desirable — job as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. The aforementioned McDaniel pulled his name out of consideration for the Browns’ top job before deciding to become an offensive coordinator instead. Meanwhile, more jobs keep opening and pushing this one further down the pecking order,” Dubin wrote.

After interviewing nine candidates, the Browns reportedly will choose either current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski or Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhasse. The process may be understandably delayed as the Browns must wait to speak to Scheelhaase again, after the Rams play in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

However, while waiting that out, new, arguably better openings have come up around the league, namely with the Buffalo Bills after they fired Sean McDermott. Udinski reportedly met with the Bills about that job, and they could hire him immediately, even though Buffalo started its process later than Cleveland did.

Despite having plenty of time, the Browns reportedly have not yet satisfied the NFL’s Rooney Rule regarding interviews with minority and/or women candidates. Even with Scheelhaase satisfying part of that requirement, Cleveland would still need to speak to one more such candidate before it can hire anyone, though it may have already interviewed a college coach who wishes to remain anonymous.

Nevertheless, with four other current vacancies around the league, the Browns may have to act more quickly to avoid missing out on the coach they truly want.

