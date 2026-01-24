Report: Browns Coaching Candidate Agreed To Keep Jim Schwartz

The Cleveland Browns may be walking a very fine line as they approach the end of their head coaching search. With a strong internal candidate in Jim Schwartz, the Browns could find themselves in need of revamping their entire staff if the veteran defensive coordinator isn’t promoted and decides to move on.

With up-and-coming offensive assistants Grant Udinski of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Nate Scheelhaase of the Los Angeles Rams reportedly Cleveland’s other finalists, the Browns are likely hoping that Schwartz will stay on if one of them is hired instead. That would not only ease the transition but it would also maintain their powerful defense.

Fortunately, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Scheelhaase may have already agreed to keep Schwartz on staff should he become the Browns’ head coach.

“Cleveland spent the past week conducting second interviews with several candidates, speaking with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski most recently. Sources say they plan to meet with Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase early in the week, as he is among their top candidates. Scheelhaase would likely keep defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on staff if he gets the job. Cleveland has yet to fulfill the Rooney Rule requirements, and they appear to be the only team that cannot make a hire yet,” Rapoport wrote.

That accommodation may move Scheelhaase ahead of Udinski as Cleveland awaits his second interview. The Browns could not speak to the Rams’ assistant again until after his team plays in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

The Browns reportedly have discussed such an arrangement with Schwartz as well, using his second interview to find out if he would be amenable to it. It is not publicly known where Udinski stands on the situation, as he is also a candidate for the Buffalo Bills’ job that opened up when they fired Sean McDermott.

Cleveland’s search is about to enter its fourth week since firing Kevin Stefanski almost as soon as its season ended. However, the Browns reportedly remain unable to hire his replacement until they satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule regarding interviews with minority and/or female candidates.

They may have already done so, with a rumored meeting with an anonymous college coach possibly already having taken place. If not, in addition to speaking with Scheelhaase in person, they would have to add an interview with someone else.

Cleveland’s search may have more moving parts than other vacancies around the NFL, but hopefully, the Browns will reach a fulfilling and optimistic outcome.

