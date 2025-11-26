Browns Veteran Belongs In The MVP Discussion

For most of NFL history, especially recent history, the MVP award has been exclusively reserved for offensive players. More than that, it’s been almost exclusively given to quarterbacks.

Most people will agree that the quarterback position is the toughest and most important position in all of sports. Cleveland Browns fans, of all people, can attest to that.

Nevertheless, if we stick to logic, being a ‘valuable’ player can vary from team to team. And there’s no doubt that Myles Garrett is one of the most valuable and impactful players in the game.

With that in mind, after watching him put together yet another multi-sack performance, Eric Williams of FOX Sports wanted to make a case for him as a legitimate MVP candidate:

“Not only does Garrett lead the league in sacks with 18, but he also leads the NFL in tackles for loss with 26 — the most by a player in his team’s first 11 games of a season since 2000, eclipsing Von Miller (24 in 2012 with the Broncos) and J.J. Watt (24 in 2012 with the Texans),” Williams wrote.

Garrett’s Dominance Reaches Historic Levels

Garrett has 13 sacks in the past month. Clearly, playing next to an elite interior defender like Mason Graham has worked wonders for him, as he’s now roaming free and getting a cleaner look at the opposing quarterback.

11 pressures for Myles Garrett on Sunday. I'm not sure I've ever seen a better pass rusher in my life. pic.twitter.com/2nV60osyb7 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 24, 2025

No amount of chip blocks or double teams can keep him away from the signal caller. And while, unfortunately, that hasn’t always translated into wins, he might actually be the best football player on Earth right now.

It’s a shame to watch players put up historic numbers and still go somewhat unnoticed. Of course, Garrett may win Defensive Player of the Year again, especially if he sets a new NFL record for the most sacks in a season.

Even so, with the way he’s played, he might deserve a bit more.

