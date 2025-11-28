Shedeur Sanders Has Already Joined Rare Browns Company

The Cleveland Browns’ offense badly needed a spark going into last Sunday’s game against the Raiders. That’s why turning to Shedeur Sanders made such a difference. He added energy, confidence, and a handful of highlight throws that immediately gave the unit new life.

He brought out the best in everyone, and the defense fed off that energy. They played at an elite level, piling up an incredible 10 sacks in the win.

Sanders’ career is off to such a strong start that he already finds himself in a pretty exclusive place in Browns history.

“[Shedeur Sanders’] 66-yard pass to Dylan Sampson was his first career TD pass. The only Brown with a longer first career TD pass is [Bernie Kosar] (68 yards to Clarence Weathers in 1985),” Dan Murphy posted on X.

Browns Offense Shows Signs Of Life With Sanders

Sanders threw a screen pass to Dylan Sampson, and the rookie fourth-round pick turned it into a 66-yard touchdown, one of the Browns’ most explosive plays of the season. Sanders also had a 52-yard deep pass to Isaiah Bond in the first quarter, adding another big highlight to the day.

Sanders being out there at least gives the potential of a big play, which wasn’t the case with Dillon Gabriel. Whether he’s the guy or not remains to be seen. But he’s 1-0 as a starter, and that’s the only thing that matters.

After the game, he hinted that even better things could come as he gets more practice time. That kind of confidence is exactly what the team needs, and some are even comparing him to former Browns first-round pick Baker Mayfield in that regard.

Sanders will face a bigger test against the 49ers on Sunday, but with the team feeding off his confidence, the Browns cannot be counted out.

