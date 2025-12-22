Insider Raises Alarming Concern About Shedeur Sanders

Months ago, Cleveland Browns fans were hoping to have a better idea of who would be the quarterback next season by the end of this year. Now the season is coming to a close, and there is still great debate and confusion about what’s ahead for rookie QB Shedeur Sanders. On the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Jason Lloyd said that the future of this team is not Sanders, and he pointed to the metrics to prove why.

When it comes to the dropback game, Sanders just does not get the job done and is more of a liability than an asset.

“The quarterback’s not here. They gotta take a quarterback in the draft. It’s not Shedeur. The metrics will tell you he is the worst quarterback this century by dropback per EPA. It is the most all-encompassing metric that you can use to measure quarterbacks. Every time he drops back, the Browns lose more points than any quarterback since 2000,” Lloyd said.

When Sanders drops back and is looking to find a play, he just doesn’t have it, according to Lloyd. Whether it be the lacking offensive line around him or the pressing defense of opposing teams, this is a tough position for Sanders to be in, and he isn’t able to deliver.

Far too many times, he has appeared uncomfortable or uncertain when dropping back after the snap. This has led to interceptions, forced errors, and more than a few sacks and hits.

Some fans may claim this isn’t entirely Sanders’ fault, because he still needs time to find his footing as the starting quarterback. Others would add that the injury-plagued offensive line just doesn’t have enough to keep Sanders safe.

But whatever the reason, the numbers show that Sanders isn’t stepping up when his team needs him most.

That doesn’t mean he is certainly losing his job, but the statistics could give the front office pause as they plot a course through the draft and next season.

