Former Browns Coach Has Landed A New Job

The NFL hiring cycle isn’t only for big names getting head coaching jobs. Staffs are changing all around the league, and assistants often move on to better opportunities elsewhere.

One high-profile job recently opened up when the Detroit Lions fired offensive coordinator John Morton after just one season. The Lions failed to get back to the playoffs this season after the departure of former coordinator Ben Johnson, who became head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Now, former Cleveland Browns offensive assistant Drew Petzing has landed a new job, reportedly taking over Detroit’s talented attack.

“The Lions are hiring Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport]. Petzing, 38, kept Arizona’s offense afloat this past season despite a rash of injuries, including at QB. Now, a huge opportunity with Detroit’s high-octane offense,” Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2026

He worked for the Browns in 2013 as a football operations intern, then again from 2020 to 2022, first as the tight ends coach and then as quarterbacks coach. In that latest stint, he served under offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt on head coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff.

Petzing moved on to become offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals for the past two years under head coach Jonathan Gannon, who, like Stefanski, was fired after this season. It is one of eight current NFL head coaching openings, with the Browns remaining among them.

Current Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who arrived after Petzing left, is among the many candidates who have interviewed for their top job and was seen as a potentially strong candidate by some. However, he is not on the list of those being given a second interview.

Cleveland’s search took another interesting turn when the Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott after their recent playoff loss. Though it is in its advanced stages, the Browns may have time to consider adding McDermott to the mix.

That is because they will already be patiently waiting to talk to Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathaniel Scheelhaase. He is unavailable to meet with them again until after the Rams compete in the upcoming NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks.

With new developments surfacing daily, the league’s coaching carousel will likely continue to spin through the Super Bowl.

