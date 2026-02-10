Deion Sanders Offers Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has an advantage that almost no other NFL player has access to. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has a father who was a Hall of Fame player.

That means Shedeur Sanders can go to Deion Sanders for valuable guidance whenever it’s needed. His dad’s brash personality may cause some difficulties along the way, but there’s no question his heart is in the right place when it comes to his son.

Deion Sanders recently offered some candid advice to Shedeur Sanders based on the premise that hard work is the basis for any success.

“Work. That’s the way you win everything in life. I ain’t never seen somebody who didn’t want to work win. He’s a bona fide worker. He’s a true leader. He’s a bona fide baller. Just get in there with the head coach, get in there with the OC, get in the playbook early, and just put in work,” Deion Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders doesn’t have the physical gifts his father had as an NFL player, but he can still have a long and productive career. The young QB seems to understand what is required of him, and his teammates took notice of those qualities during his difficult first season.

Deion Sanders is considered by some to be the best cornerback of all time. He was also one of the most dangerous kick returners in the game and played wide receiver at times on his way to the Hall of Fame.

It is highly unlikely that Shedeur Sanders will ever be considered one of the best quarterbacks ever, and he’ll never be called on to play another position. But he can make his current circumstances work as they stand.

He has already overcome a lack of practice reps and playing time to leave last season as the Browns’ incumbent starting quarterback. Though new head coach Todd Monken would not commit to his QB plan for 2026, Shedeur Sanders could hold on to the position with only Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel as his current competition.

Shedeur Sanders made a gradual improvement over his seven NFL starts, and the Browns won three of them after getting only two victories before he took over after Gabriel was injured. He even earned a questionable Pro Bowl nod.

Now, after he almost teamed up with Monken on the Baltimore Ravens last season, the coach will try to unlock even more of Shedeur Sanders’ potential.

