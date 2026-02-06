© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Friday, February 6, 2026
Deion Sanders Reveals If He Would Ever Coach Shedeur In NFL

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

Deion Sanders’ name will likely pop up from time to time in NFL coaching rumors until he steps away from the game entirely. The Colorado head coach has been linked to some jobs in the past, including being mentioned as a possibility with the Cleveland Browns, where his son Shedeur Sanders plays.

The quarterback’s arrival to the league was anything but smooth. He made a drastic fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and after he finally landed with the Browns, his time with the organization got off to a rough start.

His legion of fans believed he was being held back by Kevin Stefanski, and some decisions made by the head coach could support that theory. Then, after finally getting a chance to play, Shedeur Sanders did well enough to hold on to the starting job until the end of the season.

In an appearance during Super Bowl Week, Deion Sanders was asked if he would ever coach in the NFL, and he made a strong reference to Shedeur Sanders and the Browns in his denial.

“Not whatsoever. What transpired with my son last year? Ain’t no way in the world,” Sanders said.

It’s entirely possible that feeling could change over time, especially if Shedeur Sanders emerges as a legitimate NFL quarterback and maybe winds up on another team. Then, the lure of an NFL job may become too big for Deion Sanders to ignore.

However, if it is tied to his son’s future, the answer may be a long time coming. With Todd Monken as the Browns’ new head coach, it is unclear what Shedeur Sanders’ future is in Cleveland.

At his introductory press conference, Monken refused to provide any insight into the Browns’ QB situation. With Deshaun Watson a potential option to start, and Dillon Gabriel a possible trade candidate, the position will remain in flux to start the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Browns do have an opening at defensive coordinator after Jim Schwartz reportedly resigned, but that doesn’t sound like something that is going to interest the Hall of Fame cornerback, either.

