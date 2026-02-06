Insider Names ‘Key Name To Watch’ For Next Browns DC

Just when it looked like the Cleveland Browns were about to get off the NFL coaching carousel, they are right back on it after the reported resignation of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. New head coach Todd Monken must find a replacement, and fast, as many potential candidates have taken similar jobs elsewhere.

The Browns could save themselves some time and promote from within, with defensive assistants Jason Tarver and Ephraim Banda mentioned as possibilities. Or, they could hit the remaining market and start over with a new face and scheme.

With the news of Schwartz’s departure, NFL insider Albert Breer named a “key name to watch” for the next Browns defensive coordinator, Houston Texans assistant Cory Undlin.

“With Browns DC Jim Schwartz now out, as we said last week, Texans PGC Cory Undlin becomes a key name to watch. Undlin was with Todd Monken in Jacksonville in 2009 and 2010,” Breer wrote on X.

As Houston’s defensive passing game coordinator, Undlin helped the Texans rank first in the NFL in total defense this season. The unit powered the team to a nine-game winning streak to close the regular season, and then a playoff victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers before losing to the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots in the second round.

Undlin has been an NFL assistant since 2004 and was with the Browns from 2005 to 2008, working under head coach Romeo Crennel. He then joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, where Monken was the wide receivers coach.

Those ties could prove to be prophetic, as Monken has used his long history of connections to fill out his offensive coaching staff. From his staff as offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens for the past three seasons, he has brought Travis Switzer, George Warhop and Danny Breyer with him to Cleveland.

Monken is also reuniting with Mike Bajakian after the two worked together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As one of the oldest first-time head coaches in NFL history, the 60-year-old can draw on familiarity to ease his transition.

The Browns were trying to convince Schwartz to stay, but now that those hard feelings have proven too difficult to overcome, they have no choice but to move on.

