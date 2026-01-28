Details Emerge About Why Browns Hired Todd Monken

Todd Monken becoming head coach of the Cleveland Browns may look like it came out of the blue, with both sides perceived to have something else lined up, but it could work out just fine. The Browns got the offensive-minded leader they wanted, and Monken brings a wealth of experience to his first NFL head coaching opportunity at almost 60 years old.

The Browns had other finalists and may have come close to hiring Nate Scheelhaase instead. Monken, after working as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator, could have followed John Harbaugh to his new job with the New York Giants.

Instead, Cleveland and Monken have joined forces, and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is providing the details on why the Browns hired Monken, namely his work with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his previous time as a college head coach.

“Monken clearly stood out, in part because of what he did with the Baltimore Ravens, with Lamar Jackson, getting him to be as efficient as he’s been. Plus, he does have head coaching experience, not in the NFL, but [he] can rely on some experience as a college coach,” Rapoport said.

In three years under Monken as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Jackson set single-season career highs in completion percentage, passing yards, touchdown passes, yards per attempt, and passer rating. He also had a career-low interception percentage.

Jackson’s 2024 season is arguably one of the best ever by a quarterback, when he had 41 TD passes and just four interceptions. He won NFL MVP once, finished second once, and was a three-time All-Pro.

Of course, despite earning a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie, Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is nowhere near the caliber of Jackson, and he likely never will be. However, if Monken can coax a high level of improvement out of Sanders in his second NFL season and beyond, he could turn out to be a legitimate, starting, playoff-worthy QB.

Monken’s record as a college head coach may not inspire that much confidence, as he was just 13-25 in three seasons at Southern Mississippi. However, he did reach a bowl game and was named Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2015.

So, if Monken can simply approach that level of success in those areas with the Browns, he could prove he was the right man for the job.

