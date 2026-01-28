Steelers Request Interview With Browns Coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired Todd Monken as their new head coach, which is just the first step in what is sure to be more coaching moves on the team and around the NFL. Almost as soon as news broke that Monken was going to be the choice, reports surfaced that some Browns assistants could be headed elsewhere.

Of course, at the top of that list is Jim Schwartz, another finalist for the job who was passed over in favor of Monken. The Browns’ defensive coordinator was reportedly very upset with that decision and is believed to want to move on from the organization, even though he does remain under contract.

Another top assistant may be seeking a new opportunity as well, as according to insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Pittsburgh Steelers have requested to interview special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who is also drawing interest from the Los Angeles Rams.

“Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone has received a request from the Steelers for coordinator spot, league source tells me. Rams too, which Tom Pelissero had first. The latter seems more likely,” Cabot wrote on X.

#Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone has received a requests from the #Steelers for coordinator spot, league source tells me. #Rams too, which @TomPelissero had 1st. The latter seems more likely — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 28, 2026

It is interesting that Ventrone is getting these opportunities, as his unit was often criticized during his time with the Browns. However, it was disrupted by injuries this season, specifically to kick returner DeAndre Carter, and kicker Andre Szmyt did have a solid rookie season while bringing stability to that position.

The Steelers, like the Browns, have a new head coach, with Mike McCarthy taking over for Mike Tomlin, who stepped away after 19 seasons. It would be just the latest circular move in the AFC North, as Monken is joining Cleveland after serving as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

The Rams’ interest in Ventrone is also significant, as it is widely believed that the failure of that unit in Los Angeles is what kept the team from advancing to Super Bowl LX. In addition to some missed kicks during the season that may have cost the Rams home-field advantage, they committed a devastating fumble while fielding a punt in their NFC Championship Game loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Getting hired by either of those perennial playoff teams would be a step up for Ventrone, who would then have to live up to the added pressure of working for a contender.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Sends 3-Word Message After Todd Monken Hire