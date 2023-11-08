Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans Are Remembering Bill Belichick, Bernie Kosar Moment Today

Fans Are Remembering Bill Belichick, Bernie Kosar Moment Today

By

Bernie Kosar #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a receiver during a 1988 NFL game
(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns‘ history is filled with spectacular highs and agonizing lows.

The highs: four AAFC and four NFL championships and three AFC Championship game appearances in the late 1980s.

The lows: no world titles since 1964 and two of those championship games in the 80s ended with The Drive and The Fumble.

Another low that long-time Browns fans vividly recall is the release of quarterback Bernie Kosar.

Kosar led Cleveland to all three AFC title games and was the face of the franchise for several years.

Then, after a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the 1993 season, head coach Bill Belichick cut Kosar, and the quarterback was signed two days later by the Dallas Cowboys.

Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network recently posted that November 8 is the 30th anniversary of that infamous day.

Siciliano also noted that Belichick then named Todd Philcox the starter.

The result was six losses in the next eight games.

Kosar, meanwhile, started against the Phoenix Cardinals on November 14, 1993, in a victory for the Cowboys.

Dallas would end up advancing, and winning, Super Bowl XXVIII that year, giving Kosar his long-awaited championship.

Belichick’s decision to release Kosar was met with scorn and derision from Browns fans.

After all, the quarterback had pulled out all the stops to become a Brown in 1985 and the fan base loved him for it.

In 1994, Belichick slightly redeemed himself when he led Cleveland to an 11-5 record and a victory in the Wild Card round.

However, after a 5-11 finish in 1995, the coach was fired before the organization moved to Baltimore.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Sends A Message To Fans Ahead Of Divisional Games

6 mins ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception during the third quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes The Importance Of Browns' Next 2 Games

19 mins ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Big Admission About His 'Powers'

2 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Perrion Winfrey

Former Browns Player Signs With AFC East Team

7 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Playing On The Road

7 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Responds To People Criticizing His Crossover Move

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Browns Make 2 Roster Decisions After Recent Injuries

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Tony Grossi Believes Browns QB Drama Is Over

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott

Analyst Details The Importance Of Next 2 Browns Games

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns WR Posted Remarkable Numbers Over The Last 2 Games

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Former Super Bowl Champion Praises 1 Aspect Of Deshaun Watson’s Game Against Cardinals

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defenders Tony Fields II and Denzel Ward

Graphic Shows The Historic Nature Of The 2023 Browns Defense

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Browns Defender Speaks On Team's Next Challenge

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Kevin Stefanski Praises Notable Browns Group Position

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin Stefanski Addresses 1 Offensive Issue During Cardinals Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Kevin Stefanski Offers An Update On Jedrick Wills Injury Scare

2 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

Browns Star Got Huge Ovation at Cavaliers Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Credits Kevin Stefanski For Browns Sweet Moment

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Has Playful Reaction To His Recent TD Streak

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Stats Show Deshaun Watson Has Played At An Elite Level In Last 2 Full Games

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble forced by Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Had Historical Performance Against Cardinals

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Opens Up On Struggles Ahead Of This Season

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Insider Denies 1 Trade Deadline Report About The Team

3 days ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

Cardinals Will Miss Key Receiver In Browns Game

3 days ago

Denzel Ward Sends A Message To Fans Ahead Of Divisional Games

No more pages to load