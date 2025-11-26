Browns Defender Quietly Turning Heads Late In The Season

Cleveland Browns fans knew the offense would have questions going into the season, but the defense was expected to be a good one. It has been one of the most reliable units for years, and with young talent emerging, it felt like only a matter of time before things really came together.

That growth happened sooner than expected. Several young players have stepped up, giving the Browns the depth needed to remain among the top defenses in the league. One of those players is 25-year-old Cam Thomas, who has made a noticeable impact, especially over the past two weeks.

Thomas joined the Browns in November 2024 after being waived by the Chiefs. He started the 2025 season slowly, but his performance has steadily improved as the year has gone on.

He was not a player many people were talking about before the season, but his emergence has been a pleasant surprise for the team.

As Mac Blank noted on X, Thomas has been great in his past two performances, logging five pressures, two run stops, and one sack.

“This is Cam Thomas- the guy everyone wanted cut after the Jets game The last two weeks (per pff)

-5 pressures

-2 run stops

-1 sack Glad the #Browns were patient with their depth DE”

Thomas Could Become An Important Part Of The Future

Myles Garrett is playing at a historic level, and rookie Carson Schwesinger looks like a strong candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. A player like Thomas might seem like a bonus right now, but he could become a key piece for the Browns in 2026 and beyond.

Identifying future core players is crucial, especially with Garrett likely only having a few elite seasons left. The Browns need to find and develop those pieces sooner rather than later.

This offseason will be important as they look for ways to strengthen the roster and stay competitive both now and in the future.

