Former Browns QB Gets Honest About Potential Retirement

Joe Flacco’s NFL career looked like it was over more than two years ago before the Cleveland Browns reached out in desperate need of a quarterback. His return to the game led to an improbable playoff berth and, eventually, another stint with the Browns this season.

Now, after finishing the 2025 campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals, Flacco’s future is uncertain again. Yet, having turned 41 years old this month, he sounds like he’d like to keep playing.

The former Browns QB recently got honest about his potential retirement, saying the thought of stepping away “hasn’t hit me yet.”

“A lot of guys talk about falling out of love with the game or just kind of knowing. I don’t think that’s hit me yet,” Flacco said.

After helping the Browns reach the playoffs by closing the 2023 season with four wins in five starts after Deshaun Watson was injured, Flacco was not offered a contract to return and wound up signing with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent. Then, in 2025, with Watson recovering from his latest Achilles’ tear, Flacco was brought back by Cleveland as part of a four-man QB training camp competition.

The veteran emerged from the preseason as the starter, beating out Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. However, Flacco was quickly benched, replaced by Gabriel, and was controversially traded within the AFC North to the Bengals, who were in need of an accomplished starter after Joe Burrow was injured.

Cincinnati may want to keep Flacco around as Burrow’s backup, considering the younger player’s long injury history. Following the season, Flacco said he’d be open to that idea but also said it would depend on what other opportunities were available.

As for the Browns, their quarterback situation remains in flux, with Shedeur Sanders’ viability as an NFL starter still a big question, and help unlikely to come from the 2026 NFL Draft, even though the Browns have the No. 6 overall pick. That means a trade or free agent signing could be a possibility.

Whoever the Browns’ new head coach will be will face a daunting challenge at that very important position.

