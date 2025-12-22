Terrell Owens Calls Out Browns Unit For Being ‘Trash’

The Cleveland Browns suffered yet another loss in Week 16, though they did put a scare into the heavily favored Buffalo Bills. After taking an early lead, the Browns fell behind but mounted a comeback before falling short.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders showed some guts, returning from a finger injury that forced him to the sidelines for a key play. Yet, he was again unable to rally his team to a victory.

However, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens doesn’t think that was Sanders’ fault, as he called out the Browns’ offensive line for being “trash.”

“Watching this [Browns-Buffalo] game and I swear #68 must have a parlay on this game or something. This guy can’t block the sun. Entire OL is trash though. Shedeur can shoot a [Tide] commercial after this game as much as he’s been on his back,” Owens wrote on X.

The No. 68 that Owens is referring to is offensive tackle Cam Robinson, a veteran who was acquired during the season in a trade with the Houston Texans. The deal was made after Browns lineman Dawand Jones suffered a season-ending injury.

On one play in particular, Robinson was beaten badly by Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau, resulting in a sack of Sanders. Overall, Sanders was sacked just twice for a total loss of 21 yards, but he was under pressure throughout, as Buffalo had 11 quarterback hits.

The rookie also suffered a finger injury while making a pass. He finished with 20 completions on 29 attempts for 157 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

The 69.0 percent completion percentage was Sanders’ best in his five NFL starts, another encouraging sign of improvement from the rookie. However, the Browns have dropped four games in a row.

That losing streak has them climbing up the board for the 2026 NFL Draft, and they could be considering another QB if they land a top-two selection.

NEXT:

Quinshon Judkins’ Mother Sends Message To Browns Fans