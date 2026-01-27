Insider Clears The Air About Browns’ Head Coaching Search Process

The Cleveland Browns’ approach to their head coaching search has been criticized by some. The fact that it hasn’t produced a result as of yet only reinforces that negative perception.

In many cases, a prospective candidate would have to prove that he is worthy of being hired by an NFL franchise. In the Browns’ case, it may be the other way around, which is why their arduous method that reportedly included homework and essays is thought to turn off more coaches than it attracts.

Even after the process identified three finalists, one of them (Grant Udinski) withdrew himself from consideration, and another (Nate Scheelhaase) could not reach a deal, even with a lengthy second interview that was put off until after the NFC Championship Game.

With general manager Andrew Berry’s first NFL coaching search now entering its fourth week, insider Mary Kay Cabot is clearing the air about the Browns’ process, claiming that it’s not “the worst thing in the world.”

“Andrew’s driving the bus on the search, but, of course, ownership is involved. As far as the essays and the homework, they did that in the last search, the one that produced Kevin Stefanski, and they were pretty happy with the results that they got from that. Even if it’s a little unorthodox, I don’t think it’s the worst thing in the world to gather as much information as you can about someone who’s going to be governing your franchise,” Cabot said.

That may be faint praise, considering the Browns were one of the first teams to fire their head coach once their season was over, yet they will be one of the last teams to hire a replacement. Other teams, like the Buffalo Bills, fired and hired someone after Kevin Stefanski was let go, and Stefanski himself landed a new job with the Atlanta Falcons in relatively short order.

With Mike McDaniel, Chris Shula, and Jesse Minter also declining to pursue the Browns’ job further, it’s clear that the approach is not working out as well as it did six years ago when Stefanski was hired. If, after all this time and effort, Cleveland turns to in-house candidate Jim Schwartz as the solution, it could look like a failed effort that wasted everyone’s time.

Until Scheelhaase is hired elsewhere or withdraws from the running, he will likely remain the most desired candidate, but it is unclear whether a mutual interest persists following the latest extensive effort to land him.

