Insider Reveals Telling Insight About Andrew Berry’s Future

There are many reasons for the tough season the Cleveland Browns have had, and general manager Andrew Berry has certainly heard his fair share of complaints. There are some Browns fans who have had enough of losing seasons and want to see Berry leave.

However, his position as GM may be safe for the time being, according to Mary Kay Cabot. Calling in to 92.3 The Fan, Cabot stated that Berry just enjoyed his best draft yet and has likely secured his spot in Cleveland’s organization, as long as the Browns’ current crop of rookies remains promising.

“This is 100 percent the best draft that Andrew Berry has ever had. This doesn’t say to me, ‘GM change’ at all. This says, ‘we see where you’re going with this and when these rookies grow up, this team can be dynamite,'” Cabot said.

"This doesn't say to me, 'GM change' at all. This says, 'we see where you're going with this and when these rookies grow up, this team can be dynamite.'" ➡️ @MaryKayCabot w/ @CLETalkingHeads on whether there will be potential changes w/ #Browns following the season pic.twitter.com/v78VjddeXI — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 9, 2025

Because of the team’s losing record and the recent departure of Paul DePodesta, there has been plenty of speculation about other potential changes within the Browns’ structure. Rumors and conjecture about Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski, and others continue to swirl.

There is no denying that Cleveland has problems, but they also have some bright spots. And those bright spots are there partly because of the hard work Berry did during the draft.

From Carson Schwesinger and Quinshon Judkins to Shedeur Sanders and more, the Browns did well with their newly acquired rookies.

That could give the team a bright future, and it may have secured Berry’s job for at least a season or two longer.

NEXT:

Browns Announce 6 Roster Moves