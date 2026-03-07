Insider Names 3 Positions Browns Will Likely Target In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns went into this offseason with little cap space, leaving a lot of uncertainty about just how the team would find a way to make improvements in free agency. Luckily for the Browns, all they had to do was restructure Deshaun Watson’s contract to create a quick $36 million of flexibility.

Now that general manager Andrew Berry has something to work with, it opens up a lot of possibilities and could change the trajectory of this entire offseason. Cleveland has a lot of needs, particularly on offense, and one insider recently named three positions the Browns should target on the open market when free agency opens next week.

In a recent clip shared by ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi explained what he thinks the Browns will do in free agency. He reiterated that this team needs to go out and get help for the offensive line, wide receiver room, and another tight end.

“What positions should they be looking at [in free agency]? No. 1, offensive line, either left tackle or the center. They could use players at both positions. I’d also look at wide receiver, somebody who is good enough to play on the field immediately alongside Jerry Jeudy. Thirdly, how about a second tight end? A guy who not only can catch but can block, play second fiddle to Harold Fannin,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi thinks the Browns will target WR, OL, and TE in free agency. Who do you want them to add? Presented by @Permco pic.twitter.com/jMOGlYfDA5 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 6, 2026

After trading for Tytus Howard and signing him to an extension, the right tackle spot has been accounted for. There are still four other spots that need to be filled along this entirely new offensive line, with star center Tyler Linderbaum now being a potential option due to the new cap space.

Grossi has previously stated that he foresees the Browns making at least one big splash on the open market, even if Linderbaum may be too expensive for them. Just days ago, that idea didn’t seem possible, but the front office just keeps kicking Watson’s money down the road to minimize the damage and try to rebuild this team around that giant mistake.

It will be fun to see how Berry follows up on his extraordinary 2025 draft class. If he can repeat what he did this offseason, the playoffs could be just around the corner.

NEXT:

Former Player Names 2 WRs Browns Should Trade For