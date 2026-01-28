Insider Names Potential DC Replacement If Jim Schwartz Leaves Browns

The Cleveland Browns finally got around to filling one important job opening, but in the process, they may have created another one. With Todd Monken now hired as Cleveland’s head coach, fellow candidate Jim Schwartz may be looking to leave the organization after being passed over.

That would leave an important vacancy at defensive coordinator, especially considering that that side of the ball was the strength of the Browns under Schwartz’s guidance. Also, with coaching staffs filling up around the NFL, Monken will have to act quickly to address that major role.

Insider Tony Grossi has named a potential defensive coordinator replacement if Schwartz does leave the Browns: former Miami Dolphins assistant Anthony Weaver.

“If Jim Schwartz does leave Browns, Anthony Weaver would be a nice rebound as DC for Todd Monken,” Grossi posted on X.

During Cleveland’s lengthy search to replace Kevin Stefanski as head coach, it was widely believed that if Schwartz were not promoted to the position, he would remain on staff under the new boss. However, that may have been based on the idea that the Browns would hire one of the much younger finalists, either Nate Scheelhaase or Grant Udinski.

Instead, hiring Monken, who will turn 60 next month, may have changed the dynamics of that situation for the 59-year-old Schwartz. He reportedly was very upset after hearing the news and has already said goodbye to some members of the organization.

This also may cause some hard feelings among Schwartz’s players, which could create a difficult situation for Monken to deal with right off the bat. However, it could easily be solved by hiring a suitable replacement, and that’s where Weaver, a former Browns defensive line coach, could come in.

The 45-year-old was the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins for the past two seasons under head coach Mike McDaniel, who was fired this month. Weaver reportedly remains in the running to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and was a candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers before they hired Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin.

The former defensive end played seven NFL seasons, so he would bring a different type of experience to the Browns staff should he return.

