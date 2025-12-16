Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Stephen A. Smith Raises Big Question About Kevin Stefanski

Stephen A. Smith Raises Big Question About Kevin Stefanski

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Stephen A. Smith Raises Big Question About Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

 

The heat is on for the Cleveland Browns and especially their head coach, Kevin Stefanski. As the season continues to flounder for the team, there are mounting questions about Stefanski and whether he will have a job in Cleveland next year.

Speaking on First Take, Stephen A. Smith had serious concerns about Stefanski, who hasn’t seemed to make it work with many quarterbacks in a short amount of time.

“13 QBs since 2020. Damn, you can’t find somebody that works?” Smith asked.

After noting that previous Browns QB Baker Mayfield is looking good without Stefanski, Smith asked why the current head coach isn’t able to get it together. He didn’t let Shedeur Sanders completely off the hook, however, and knows the young player has room to grow.

Yet, the responsibility for that growth doesn’t only fall on Sanders, but also on Stefanski and the coaching staff. Like some fans, Smith is suggesting that the coaches have let Sanders down by waiting too long to play him and then not giving him the proper support and guidance he needs.

There are multiple reasons why many fans are still supporting Stefanski, including his previous Coach of the Year honors and the roster that he has been handed. But it is fair to ask if that support will dwindle over the last few weeks of the season if the Browns aren’t able to secure a few wins and turn things around.

Stefanski isn’t the only reason why the Browns are struggling, but he’s obviously a big part of this team’s identity, plans, and problems.

Therefore, Smith isn’t the sole person who is pushing back against his current performance.

NEXT:  Analyst Addresses Jon Gruden, Browns Rumors
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl Votes Has Fans Talking
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois
Shedeur Sanders Given Brutal Report Card For Week 15 Performance
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Insider Notes What Shedeur Sanders Has To Show In Final 3 Games
John Gruden
Analyst Addresses Jon Gruden, Browns Rumors
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Huntington Bank Field on September 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Speculates About Kevin Stefanski’s Feelings In Cleveland
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 08: Linebacker Carson Schwesinger #49 and tight end Sal Cannella #87 of the Cleveland Browns run onto the field prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Bank of America Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Browns Already Facing Long Odds Against Bills
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation