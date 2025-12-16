Stephen A. Smith Raises Big Question About Kevin Stefanski

The heat is on for the Cleveland Browns and especially their head coach, Kevin Stefanski. As the season continues to flounder for the team, there are mounting questions about Stefanski and whether he will have a job in Cleveland next year.

Speaking on First Take, Stephen A. Smith had serious concerns about Stefanski, who hasn’t seemed to make it work with many quarterbacks in a short amount of time.

“13 QBs since 2020. Damn, you can’t find somebody that works?” Smith asked.

"13 QBs since 2020. Damn, you can't find somebody that works?" —@stephenasmith on Kevin Stefanski having more on the line than Shedeur Sanders 😅 pic.twitter.com/sHAafSqiJY — First Take (@FirstTake) December 16, 2025

After noting that previous Browns QB Baker Mayfield is looking good without Stefanski, Smith asked why the current head coach isn’t able to get it together. He didn’t let Shedeur Sanders completely off the hook, however, and knows the young player has room to grow.

Yet, the responsibility for that growth doesn’t only fall on Sanders, but also on Stefanski and the coaching staff. Like some fans, Smith is suggesting that the coaches have let Sanders down by waiting too long to play him and then not giving him the proper support and guidance he needs.

There are multiple reasons why many fans are still supporting Stefanski, including his previous Coach of the Year honors and the roster that he has been handed. But it is fair to ask if that support will dwindle over the last few weeks of the season if the Browns aren’t able to secure a few wins and turn things around.

Stefanski isn’t the only reason why the Browns are struggling, but he’s obviously a big part of this team’s identity, plans, and problems.

Therefore, Smith isn’t the sole person who is pushing back against his current performance.

